Dhubri DC hands over Rs 10 lakh to widow of teacher who died on poll duty

The District Commissioner of Dhubri, on July 16, presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Debjani Roy, wife of the late Sanjib Kr Roy, marking the direct implementation of the State Government Salary Package (SGSP) scheme.

Sanjib Kr Roy, who served as the Head Master of Satrasal MV School, tragically passed away on May 6, 2025, after falling ill while reporting for election duty. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, May 5, when Roy left his home at four in the morning to fulfill his crucial election responsibilities. He reportedly fell ill en route and was initially rushed to a private nursing home in Dhubri. As his condition severely deteriorated, a decision was made to transfer him to Guwahati for advanced medical care.

However, in a heartbreaking turn of events, he succumbed to his illness midway while being transported towards Cooch Behar, as Guwahati was deemed too distant for timely intervention. His demise on May 6, 2025, after falling sick while awaiting his poll duty bus, cast a pall of grief over the district's education and administrative circles.

In presence of Santona Borah, Additional District Commissioner and Manoj Kumar, Chief Manager SBI, Main Branch, Dhubri, the financial assistance provided to Mrs. Roy is a direct outcome of the State Government Salary Package (SGSP), a specialized savings account scheme designed for state government employees. This timely support underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of its employees and their families, especially those who make ultimate sacrifices while serving the state.

The SGSP was established through a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the State Government of Assam and the State Bank of India (SBI), aimed at providing various benefits, including financial support in unforeseen circumstances such as the tragic loss of an employee on duty.