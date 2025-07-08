Dhubri eviction drive turns violent; Akhil Gogoi detained, over 1,000 families affected

Tensions flared during a massive eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri district on Tuesday as alleged encroachers clashed with police and damaged government property.

According to officials, a mob attacked two excavators with sticks and bricks and attempted to assault police personnel, prompting the security forces to resort to a baton charge to disperse the crowd. Fortunately, no injuries to police personnel were reported.

The eviction was carried out in Charuwa Bakra, Chirakuta, and Santoshpur villages under the Chapar Revenue Circle, where 1,069 families were reportedly living on around 3,000 bighas of encroached government land.

The land is being cleared for a proposed 3,400 MW thermal power project by the Adani Group, to be developed under the Assam Power Development Corporation Limited (APDCL).



Also Read: Massive eviction drive in Dhubri: Over 2,000 families displaced from 3,500 bighas of land

Officials stated that around 95% of the families had vacated voluntarily following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the area last month. “However, a section of people resisted and attempted to disrupt the operation. The situation is now under control,” a senior district official said.

Protesters, primarily Bengali-speaking Muslims, alleged improper compensation and forced eviction. Though the government has promised ₹50,000 in one-time assistance and temporary rehabilitation on 300 bighas at Baizar Alga, many families claim they are yet to receive support.

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, who attempted to visit the affected families, was stopped by police and detained at Chapar Police Station, according to party sources. His detention drew criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the government of stifling dissent.

Officials also clarified that families with valid land pattas would be eligible for compensation through a proper acquisition process, but the eviction had to proceed to pave the way for the mega project. The government has reportedly earmarked over 4,000 bighas across Dhubri and Goalpara, potentially affecting 2,500 families, in its broader anti-encroachment push.

Meanwhile, locals claimed the situation remains tense, and protests continued intermittently throughout the day, highlighting the growing unrest around land rights, displacement, and development in the region.