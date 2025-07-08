Dhubri farmers stare at crisis with 159 of 256 posts vacant in agriculture department

Farmers of Dhubri district, who cultivate a wide range of crops including paddy, mustard, jute, maize, and wheat, are staring at a looming agricultural crisis. Despite their relentless efforts, many allege that they are being deprived of the benefits of various ambitious government schemes due to a poorly functioning local agriculture department.

Sources reveal a shocking number of vacant positions within the Dhubri District Agriculture Department, rendering it virtually defunct in providing essential advice and support to the farming community. While the Government of India has implemented numerous schemes for agricultural development, benefiting farmers in other states and districts of Assam, lakhs of farmers in Dhubri district claim to have received no aid.

The core of the problem, according to sources, lies squarely with the Dhubri District Agriculture Department, headquartered in Dhubri, which is reportedly failing in its fundamental duty to assist farmers due to a severe scarcity of officers and staff. Of the total 256 sanctioned posts across Grade One to Grade Four in the Dhubri District Agriculture Department, a staggering 159 positions are currently lying vacant.

The most critical shortage is observed in the crucial role of Agriculture Extension Assistant (formerly known as Gram Sevak), with 91 vacant out of 106 posts. These frontline workers are vital for directly interacting with farmers and disseminating information. The leadership structure is also heavily impacted.

One out of two Assistant Agriculture Director posts is vacant, and out of six Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer positions one remain unfilled. Similarly, of the two Senior Agricultural Development Officer posts, one is vacant, and nine out of seventeen Agricultural Development Officer posts are also empty.

Further exacerbating the situation are long-standing vacancies in key statistical roles, with one out of one post each for Statistical Officer and Inspector of Statistical remaining vacant including two out two posts are vacant in Sub-Inspector of Statistical.

Out of twelve Agriculture Inspector posts, nine are unfilled, and six out of thirty-four Assistant Agriculture Inspector posts are also vacant. Administrative support is equally affected, with one Accountant post vacant, and four out of five Senior Assistant posts remaining unfilled.

A significant proportion of Junior Assistant posts, seven out of fourteen, are also vacant. Even among Grade Four staff, fifteen out of thirty-two posts are unoccupied. This alarming situation, with nearly two-thirds of the department's positions lying vacant, has sparked outrage among the conscious community and the common farming community in the district.

The silence of the Assam Agriculture Department on this critical issue has drawn strong criticism.

Despite Assam's Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, frequently highlighting improvements in the state's agricultural sector, his apparent inaction in addressing the long-standing problems faced by Dhubri farmers has not gone unnoticed.

While the state government has announced various facilities for farmers, particularly in areas like Char, Dhubri's farmers remain largely deprived, often due to the agriculture department's inability to reach them owing to the severe staff crunch.

There are grave fears that if the Government of Assam's Agriculture Department does not promptly appoint officers and employees to the Dhubri District Agriculture Department office, the district's farmers could face an extreme crisis in the coming days, jeopardizing their livelihoods and the region's agricultural output.