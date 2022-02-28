DHUBRI: As the AGP candidate, Anima Devi Sarkar's candidature become cancelled, because of her fake affidavit on her caste certificate, Deputy Commissioner Dhubri, Anbamuthan MP said that they may resort an FIR towards her.

Cancellation of nomination papers by The Deputy Commissioner:

The Deputy Commissioner responded to this issue by his statement on cancellation of Anima devi sarker's nomination papers, which were submitted by her on behalf of the AGP Party for ward no 15 of Dhubri district as a schedule caste candidate. She has also mentioned that she belongs from a Sharma family.

FIR to be longed against Anima Devi Sarkar:

"It is very prima facie evidence that the person is 'Sharma' and she her self confess that she is not 'Shedule Caste' by birth but to her husband.

She has submitted a false certificate, accordingly we have rejected the nomination papers of the candidate. We will lodge an FIR against the candidate, how she made the false certificate.", said the Deputy Commissioner.

Statement made by the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri:

As per sources, Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, MP of Anbamuthan, also stated that it was the quasi-judicial body that was reviewing the poll nominations for civic body.

The election commissioner who accepts the nomination has the authority to make decisions. "They canceled her nomination because she submitted her false affidavit."

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