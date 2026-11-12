Renowned folk musician and traditional instrument maker Dulal Chandra Roy from Dhubri has been conferred the Dr Nabin Chandra Sarma State Folk-Culture Award in recognition of his contribution to preserving and promoting Assam's folk music heritage.

The award was presented at the annual general meeting of the Culture Study and Research Society, Assam (Sanskriti Adhyayan aru Gabeshana Samaj, Asom), held at the new auditorium of Goalpara College on Thursday.

The programme was chaired by noted academician Prof. Dr Kanak Chandra Saharia.

Roy has been associated with folk music for more than four decades and is particularly known for his expertise in playing the traditional instruments Dotora and Sharinda. Besides performing on stage, he also makes these instruments himself, helping preserve traditional craftsmanship.

His musical journey has been closely associated with the Goalparia folk music tradition. He also performed alongside legendary folk singer Pratima Baruah Pandey. His instrumental work has featured in several Assamese films and television productions.

The society also released its latest publication, Prasanga: Asomiya Kabita (Context: Assamese Poetry), followed by an academic lecture on themes explored in the book.

The event brought together cultural enthusiasts, students, researchers and patrons of art to celebrate Assam's folk and literary heritage.