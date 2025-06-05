Marking the global observance of World Environment Day 2025, the Dhubri Forest Division conducted a wide range of eco-conscious activities across the district, with a strong emphasis on public engagement, student involvement, and green awareness.



In a coordinated effort led by Divisional Forest Officer Golap Kr. Bania and Assistant Conservator of Forests Chakrapani Ray, the Forest Department rolled out a series of plantation drives and awareness programs throughout the region. These events aimed to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among citizens, particularly the younger generation.



At Sishu Kalyan Primary School in Dhubri town, the Forest Check Station hosted an awareness session coupled with a plantation drive. Officials explained the ecological benefits of trees and underscored the critical role community members play in safeguarding natural resources.



Students took center stage in the celebrations by participating in art competitions centered on environmental themes. These creative expressions served not only to educate but also to encourage deeper reflection on the importance of conservation. The involvement of children and the positive response from residents demonstrated growing public support for green initiatives.



Simultaneously, the Sapatgram Forest Depot spearheaded plantation programs at multiple locations, including the Sapatgram Bengali Higher Secondary School, the local Fire Brigade Office, and other community spots. Mobile sapling distribution camps were also set up to ensure that members of the public had easy access to saplings for home or neighborhood planting.