Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority gets new office building; Assam minister vows action against encroachments

Assam Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Dhubri district Ashok Singhal on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority as part of a series of official programmes in the district.

Cabinet Minister Ashwini Rai Sarkar, along with senior officials, local representatives and community members, attended the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Singhal reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance approach towards illegal activities and encroachment. He said encroachments on drainage and water-discharge areas would be removed following due procedures to prevent artificial flooding in the district in the future.

Singhal said the government was closely monitoring administrative functioning across the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with emphasis on transparency, law and order and efficient delivery of governance.

The minister's visit also included a review of development and administrative initiatives being undertaken in Dhubri district.