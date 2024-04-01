Govt. school teacher Lily Chanda breaches government policies and retired from service exceeding 60 years.

In violation of employment regulations and government policy standards, a school teacher identified as Lily Chanda of Dhubri district allegedly retired from government service exceeding the limited age bar of 60 years, raising concerns among the public about the government's failure to ensure fair work policies.

According to official data, it seems that Lily Chanda's age and retirement status may not be accurate. Although Chanda's original biodata stated that she had to retire almost three years ago, certified copy of electoral roll provided by the Dhubri Election Office show different dates for her age, 28 in 1989 and 36 in 1997, respectively, indicating that there may be inconsistencies.

According to official data, allegations against Lily Chanda is that, she had to retire from service three years ago in the year 2021, but she retired from service on February 29, 2024 from Jatiya Shishu Shikhayan ME School, due to age fraud. In addition to three years, the fact that she has misled the education department of the Assam government and taking a salary of three years fraudulently has evoked widespread reactions.

The retirement of Lily Chanda from government service under the Gauripur Education Block of Dhubri District Elementary Education Officer's office after two and a half to three years, exceeding the age limit of 60 years, is indeed a matter of concern and raises questions about adherence to employment regulations and government policies.

It's essential for authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter to address any potential irregularities and uphold transparency and accountability within the system. The public's concerns regarding the government's failure to investigate such issues are valid, and it's crucial for the relevant authorities to take prompt action to address these concerns and ensure fair and equitable treatment.

In this case, the real and authentic information will become a water pot only if the higher authorities of the education department investigate the matter seriously and genuinely by examining documentation related to the teacher's age and employment history made by Lily Chanda.