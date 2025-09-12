Dhubri Medical College & Hospital hosts CME on acute respiratory infections

Dhubri Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H) hosted a day-long Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on September 11 under the theme “Acute Respiratory Infection: From Cough to Crisis.”

The event, organised by the Department of Paediatrics and sponsored by the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India), focused on the diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases, a pressing public health concern.

The CME was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Anku Moni Saikia, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of DMC&H and Patron of the event.

The programme brought together distinguished experts, including Prof. (Dr.) J. N. Sharma, noted paediatrician and former Head of Paediatrics at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Faruque Uddin Ahmed, former Principal of Assam Medical College, and Halim Sarker, convenor of the National Academy of Medical Sciences.



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The sessions featured presentations from multiple departments, including Paediatrics, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Social and Preventive Medicine, and Forensic Medicine, covering diverse aspects of respiratory illness.

The CME also included an interactive panel discussion, encouraging in-depth dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Around 200 doctors, nurses, and medical students participated in the programme. “The CME provided an important platform for healthcare professionals to strengthen their expertise in managing acute respiratory infections, which continue to pose a significant challenge to public health,” said Prof. Saikia.