Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his congratulations to Dhubri Medical College for successfully conducting its first spinal surgery, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister lauded the hospital’s achievement, emphasizing the availability of advanced medical facilities and expert doctors in government hospitals. He encouraged citizens to seek specialized treatments at medical colleges without financial concerns, as such procedures are now covered under government healthcare schemes.





Congratulations to Dhubri Medical College for successfully carrying out its first spinal surgery.



Our hospitals are equipped with the best facilities & doctors.



You don't have to spend a dime for your specialised treatments anymore, just visit your nearby medical college! pic.twitter.com/317ep0fIGW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 9, 2025

Dr. Ankumoni Saikia, Principal of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital while speaking to India Today NE, provided details about the surgery, stating that a 16-year-old female patient from Dhubri district underwent a complex spinal procedure. The patient had a spinal tumor, which led to a post-traumatic fracture and neurological deficits. The medical team successfully removed the tumor, performed decompression, and fixed a screw in the spine. The surgery was conducted under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring zero cost for the patient.

Dr. Saikia further highlighted that the hospital is now capable of performing other critical procedures, including total knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries, reinforcing its commitment to advanced healthcare services.