Dhubri mounts massive poll operation with 12.2 lakh voters, 285 boat-only stations

As Assam heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, the Dhubri district administration has launched a large-scale logistical and security exercise to manage one of the most complex electoral landscapes in the state, with over 12.2 lakh voters spread across riverine and border areas.

Covering an area of 2,838 sq km and sharing boundaries with West Bengal and Bangladesh, Dhubri remains a sensitive and strategically important district. With a projected population of over 20.18 lakh, preparations are underway across five Assembly constituencies—Golakganj, Gauripur, Dhubri, Birsing Jarua, and Bilasipara—to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

According to officials, the total electorate in the district stands at 12,20,384, comprising 6,29,683 male voters, 5,90,696 female voters, and five transgender voters. The district also has 4,890 voters above the age of 85 and 3,865 persons with disabilities (PWD), for whom special arrangements are being put in place.

One of the most distinctive challenges in Dhubri is its heavy reliance on waterways. As many as 285 polling stations can be accessed only by boats, prompting the administration to set up a dedicated “Boat Cell” to oversee river transport logistics. Surveys of vessels are currently underway at Mela Ghat, with each boat to be certified for fitness and assigned specific polling duties.

Safety measures have been significantly enhanced, with every vessel being equipped with life jackets and buoys, and staffed by both a driver and a helmsman. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed along river routes to handle any emergencies during polling operations.

Security arrangements have also been intensified, given the district’s proximity to international and inter-state borders. Out of 1,548 polling stations, 103 are located along state borders and 68 near the international border with Bangladesh. Authorities have identified 608 polling stations as “critical” and 231 as “sensitive,” necessitating heightened surveillance and deployment.

Areas including Nilokhia, Mutakhowa, Bhogdanga, Faskarkuti, and Patamari have been placed under special watch. District election officials, along with police teams from Dhubri and South Salmara, are conducting awareness drives at the grassroots level to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

In an effort to enhance voter experience and promote inclusivity, the administration is also introducing several specialised polling stations. Five model polling stations will provide improved facilities, while 26 booths will be entirely managed by women personnel, including security staff, as part of a push toward gender representation. Dedicated assistance mechanisms are also being implemented to ensure barrier-free voting for PWD electors.

Officials said that the first phase of randomisation of polling personnel was completed on March 18, and training for election-related staff has concluded. A 24x7 control room has been made operational, while strong rooms are being secured at the PC Institute in Gauripur.

The final phase of preparations will begin on April 8, when election materials will be dispatched—many via boats—to remote polling stations, marking the last leg of what is being described as one of the most extensive election management exercises in the state.