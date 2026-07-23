Dhubri Panchayat member Abdur Rahman disqualified under Assam's two-child norm

In a significant enforcement of Assam's local governance laws, the Dhubri district administration has disqualified Gaon Panchayat Ward Member Abdur Rahman for violating the state's two-child norm, leading to his immediate removal from office.

The Office of the District Commissioner, Dhubri (Panchayat Branch), issued the order on July 23, removing Rahman from his position as Ward Member of Ward No. 5 under the 73-Motirchar Gaon Panchayat.

The action followed a complaint filed by local resident Atiur Rahman, who alleged that the elected representative had more than two living children from multiple partners, thereby violating the eligibility criteria prescribed under the Assam Panchayat Act.

Acting on the complaint, the district administration ordered an inquiry, which was conducted by Assistant Commissioner T. Chetia, ACS. The investigation confirmed that Abdur Rahman has more than two living children. The inquiry found that his third child, Suhan Ahmed, was born on June 4, 2025, to his second partner.

Based on the findings, the District Commissioner concluded that Rahman had incurred a statutory disqualification under Section 111(2)(a) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, which bars any person with more than two living children—whether from a single or multiple partners—from being elected, co-opted or continuing as a President, Vice-President or Member of a Zilla Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat or Gaon Panchayat.

The order also invoked Rule 62(1)(f) of the Assam Panchayat Rules, 1995 (as amended), which provides for the removal of an elected representative upon incurring such a statutory disqualification.

"The elected Ward Member from Ward No. 5 of 73-Motirchar Gaon Panchayat is hereby disqualified and removed from the post with immediate effect. The seat shall be treated as vacant henceforth," the official order stated.

The district administration has forwarded copies of the order to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the Assam State Election Commission, the Dhubri Zilla Parishad and the concerned block-level authorities for immediate compliance and to initiate the process for filling the vacant seat in accordance with law.

The development marks another instance of the Assam government enforcing the two-child eligibility criterion for elected representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions. The provision, introduced under the Assam Panchayat Act, disqualifies individuals with more than two living children from contesting or continuing in elected positions in rural local bodies.