Dhubri Panchayat member disqualified over child marriage, false affidavit in 2025 polls

An elected Anchalik Panchayat Member (APM) from Assam's Dhubri district has been disqualified and removed from office after an official inquiry found that she had married as a minor and allegedly submitted false information in her election affidavit during the 2025 Panchayat elections.

Sabina Begum, representing the 71-Bhogdahar Gaon Panchayat, was removed from office by the District Commissioner's Office (Panchayat Branch) under provisions of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994.

The action followed a complaint lodged by Omar Ali and Harun Al Rashid, who alleged that Sabina Begum had entered into marriage before attaining the legally prescribed age and had furnished misleading information regarding her marital status in the affidavit submitted along with her nomination papers.

An inquiry conducted by Assistant Commissioner A. Haloi, ACS, concluded that Sabina Begum's marriage had taken place while she was still a minor, constituting a violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Under Section 111(2) of the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994, any person who has violated—or whose spouse has violated—the legal age of marriage prescribed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act is disqualified from contesting or continuing as a President, Vice-President or Member of a Gaon Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat or Zilla Parishad.

Invoking Section 111(2) of the Assam Panchayat Act, along with Rule 62(4)(b) and Rule 62(4)(c) of the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995 (as amended), the District Commissioner ordered Sabina Begum's immediate removal from office.

Following the order, the Anchalik Panchayat Member seat for the 71-Bhogdahar Gaon Panchayat has been declared vacant with immediate effect.