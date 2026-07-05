Dhubri police arrest four, uncover alleged ATM fraud and online gambling network

In a significant operation against alleged financial and cybercrime activities, Dhubri Sadar Police arrested four persons accused of operating an ATM fraud and illegal online gambling network in Dhubri town, officials said on Sunday, July 5.

According to police, the operation was carried out following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of individuals suspected of planning fraudulent activities near the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Dhubri. Acting on the information, a police team conducted a targeted raid and apprehended four suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mofazzal Hussain Mollah of Kayambhasani Part-I in Dhubri district, Mohoshin Choudhury of Ambari Bhuyapara, Mostafizur Rahman of Katdanga Satdubi Part-I, and Hafijur Rahman of Fulkakata Part-III in South Salmara district.

During the operation, police seized one suspected ATM card believed to have been used for fraudulent card-swapping and unauthorised cash withdrawals. Seven mobile handsets were also recovered, which investigators suspect contain applications linked to illegal online gambling activities and digital records of suspicious financial transactions.

Additionally, two motorcycles allegedly used by the accused for transportation and quick movement during their operations were seized. The vehicles bear registration numbers AS-17R-2770 and AS-01GF-4870.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station, Pritam Das, said the group was allegedly planning to carry out illegal activities in Dhubri town before the police intercepted them. He added that the seized mobile devices contain substantial digital evidence related to suspected online gambling operations and irregular monetary transactions, which are being examined as part of the investigation.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the extent of the alleged network and identify any other individuals connected with the operation. All four accused have been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.