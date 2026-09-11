Dhubri Police arrest suspected drug peddler, seize tramadol, other medicines

Dhubri Police arrested a suspected drug peddler during a late-night operation on September 10, in Dhubri town and seized a cache of pharmaceutical drugs and a mobile phone, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence about the alleged illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs, a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station conducted a targeted raid in the town.

The suspect was identified as Arif Sheikh, 30, son of Manzil Sheikh and a resident of Bokker Gali in Ward No. 10.

According to police, a search following his apprehension led to the recovery of five U14 insulin vials, 256 Tramadol tablets, 70 prolonged-release Isosorbide Mononitrate tablets and one mobile phone handset.

Police said the mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination. Investigators are expected to examine the device to trace the alleged supply chain, identify suppliers and establish possible links with buyers.

The accused remains in police custody as further legal proceedings are initiated under relevant provisions of law.

Police said the investigation is continuing to uncover the wider network allegedly involved in the distribution of pharmaceutical drugs. The accused was subsequently produced before the district judiciary.