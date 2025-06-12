Dhubri Police arrested two individuals for allegedly disseminating fake and inflammatory content on social media related to the recent violence in Dhubri town.

The accused have been identified as Joychan Ali, son of Late Askor Ali, a resident of Dingdinga village under Fakirganj Police Station in South Salmara district, and Johrul Hoque Ahmed, son of Late Taher Ali Ahmed, hailing from Kaldoba Part-I under Agomoni Police Station in Dhubri district.

According to official sources, Joychan Ali reportedly uploaded a manipulated video designed to mislead the public regarding the nature and extent of the recent communal unrest. Meanwhile, Johrul Hoque Ahmed is alleged to have circulated multiple instances of false and provocative news, further fueling tensions in the region.

The two individuals have been charged under legal provisions pertaining to endangering the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, and for acts intended to incite religious hostility. A case has been registered at Dhubri Police Station (Case No. 274/2025), and both accused were presented before the Dhubri Court on Thursday.

Authorities have emphasized their zero-tolerance policy towards those misusing digital platforms to spread hate and misinformation. The police have appealed to the public to avoid sharing unverified content and to rely solely on official updates.

“Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found attempting to disrupt communal peace through false narratives,” a senior police officer stated.