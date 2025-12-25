Dhubri police arrest youth, recover illegal psychotropic tablets in Bilasipara

In a continued crackdown on the illegal trade of scheduled drugs, Bilasipara Police on December 25 apprehended a 24-year-old youth and recovered a cache of restricted psychotropic tablets in Dhubri district.

The accused has been identified as Rezzak Islam, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Ward No. 4, Surjyakhata, under the jurisdiction of Bilasipara Police Station. Police officials said the arrest was made based on specific intelligence inputs, following which a team intercepted the suspect and took him into custody.

During the search, the police recovered one strip of ‘SENSPAS+’ tablets and four tablets of ‘NITRZPM 10’ (Nitrazepam) from his possession. These substances are commonly misused as intoxicants and are classified as regulated drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the operation is part of an intensified drive against drug peddling and substance abuse in the Bilasipara region. The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the seized tablets and to identify any wider network involved in the distribution of such substances.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the accused will be produced before a competent court for further action, police added.