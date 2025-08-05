Dhubri police bust drug racket; Heroin, Yaba, cash seized, one arrested

Dhubri police arrested one person and seized a large quantity of suspected narcotics, cash, and vehicles from a residence in Char Khalisamari village, under Golakgonj Police Station.

The raid was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs at the residence of Ashoruddin Mandal (46), son of late Annu Mandal. During the search, the police recovered a significant haul that includes:

Heroin: Five soap boxes containing a total of 59.61 grams of suspected heroin (excluding packaging) and 38 vials containing 45.88 grams of suspected heroin.

Yaba Tablets: 80 tablets suspected to be Yaba, a powerful stimulant known for its addictive nature.

Cash: ₹3,02,400 in Indian currency, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.



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Vehicles: A Nissan Magnite (R/C No. WB 64 AD 5716) and a Hero Glamour motorcycle (R/C No. WB 64 J 7194), suspected to have been used for trafficking activities.

Electronics: Three mobile phones seized for further examination.

Ashoruddin Mandal has been taken into custody, and a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered. Authorities are now investigating the source of the narcotics and possible links to a wider trafficking network.

Police officials stated that the operation is part of an intensified campaign against drug trafficking and abuse in the Dhubri district, which has witnessed a concerning rise in narcotics-related activities in recent months.

Further investigation is underway, and more arrests may follow as the network is traced and dismantled.