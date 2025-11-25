Dhubri Police bust gambling racket; seven detained

Dhubri police on Monday night, November 24, busted an alleged gambling racket operating covertly in the Hariarkuti area under Gauripur police station, detaining seven individuals in a swift, targeted operation.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team from Gauripur raided the location and apprehended the suspects. Officers seized Rs 1,500 in cash along with gambling materials from the spot. According to police sources, the racket had been active for a long period and was believed to involve transactions running into several lakh rupees.

Four of the detainees have been identified as Saiful Rahman, Saidul Pradhan, Monishur Islam and Saminur Islam.

The remaining three individuals are expected to be released on notice, a move that has sparked local speculation about a possible lenient stance toward them compared to the four who were officially named.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the racket and whether more individuals were involved.