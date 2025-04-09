Assam's Dhubri police apprehended Mukesh Gowala, a notorious criminal involved in a series of bank lootings. The arrest took place in the Fatapukur area of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, following extensive efforts by the Golakganj police team with assistance from local authorities in the neighbouring state.

Mukesh Gowala, infamously known for his criminal activities, was wanted in connection with the robbery of Rs 4,37,500 from a customer at the State Bank of India, Golakganj Branch.

The incident occurred on March 20, when the victim, Hitesh Rai, a local ATM operator, was speaking with a bank employee inside the employee counter. Gowala approached the victim from behind and stole a bag filled with money before fleeing the scene. The entire robbery was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras, which played a crucial role in identifying the culprit.

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the Golakganj Police Station, prompting a dedicated investigation led by Dhubri’s Superintendent of Police, Navin Singh. Based on CCTV footage and other intelligence inputs, the police team conducted a series of operations across various locations.

The breakthrough came when they tracked Gowala to a hideout in Jalpaiguri, where they coordinated with the West Bengal Police to execute a successful raid. Mukesh Gowala, widely known as a “chiloni thief” for his swift and stealthy operations, now faces charges related to multiple robberies.

His capture marks a significant win for the Dhubri Police in their ongoing efforts to combat cross-border criminal activities. Authorities expect to gather further information from Gowala, which may help in solving additional cases involving similar crimes.

The successful operation has been hailed as a major victory for inter-state cooperation between the police forces of Assam and West Bengal, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order across state borders.