Smuggling of cattle continues in Dhubri, as this time a vehicle loaded with smuggled cattle was seized at Chagolia on the Assam-Bengal border in Dhubri.

The police operation resulted in the rescue of 46 cattle. The Chagolia police, acting on secret information, searched the vehicle transporting cattle from Bihar to Dhubri via Bengal.

Four smugglers were arrested: Shahidul Islam and Akhtar Hussain of Barpeta Road, Samad Ali of Barpeta Town, and Mozammil Hussain of Nalbari.

An ultra truck loaded with smuggled cattle, bearing the number AS 28 AC 0508, was also seized by the police.



Also Read: Assam: Dhubri Police seize smuggled cattle in major operation

In a significant operation, Dhubri police successfully intercepted and seized three smuggled cows from the Ayran Jangla 1st block area, as part of a broader crackdown on cattle smuggling in the region. The operation took place at 10 a.m. on July 11 when a team from Dhubri Road police station executed the raid.

The swift action by the police forced the smugglers to flee the scene, leaving behind the illegally transported cattle.

According to reports, these cows were brought in from West Bengal, and authorities suspect that the smugglers intended to transport them to Bangladesh.

The smuggled cattle have been kept at Dhubri's Bazar Town Police Outpost.