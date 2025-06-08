On the morning of Sunday, 8 June, Dhubri town found itself in a state of unease. An alleged cow head was discovered close to a well-known Hanuman temple in Ward No. 3. This incident has ignited strong reactions and fuelled vigorous protests among locals. Eyewitnesses report that a temple-goer first spotted the suspected cow head around 7:30 AM, setting off a flurry of concern. By 9:00 AM, a sizable crowd had amassed, visibly upset over what many saw as a deliberate act of disrespect and provocation.

In response, agitated residents staged a blockade on the nearby main road, halting traffic and creating significant disruption. Protesters burned tyres and chanted demands for immediate and decisive action against those behind the act. Despite police efforts to calm the situation, tensions escalated as protestors resisted attempts to remove the item. They insisted that evidence must remain untouched until senior officials could intervene. Their demands were explicit: swift identification and punishment of the offenders.

The severity of the situation required intervention from high-ranking officials. Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath and Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh arrived around 11:00 AM to address the crowd. They called for calm and reassured the public of a comprehensive inquiry. Officials sought dialogue with the protestors, stressing the necessity of preserving peace and vowing that every effort would be made to uncover the truth.

Local law enforcement has launched an investigation to ascertain the origins of the discovered material and determine whether the act was a calculated attempt to incite discord. Forensic experts have been enlisted to analyse the remains to establish their identity and source. Additionally, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses and interviewing locals to track any suspicious activities linked to the incident.

Given the incident's delicate nature, district authorities have heightened surveillance in the vicinity. Additional forces have been assigned, and public activities are under closer scrutiny to ensure order is maintained. Despite these efforts, unease persists, with the community remaining alert.

The residents of Dhubri are encouraged to maintain composure while officials work towards a resolution. The emphasis from local administration is on trust in law enforcement and judicial processes to effectively address the incident. Meanwhile, the community watches the investigation's developments with anticipation.

This event has shone a spotlight on the need to bolster security measures at religious sites. District authorities have committed to evaluating existing protocols and implementing necessary adjustments to avert similar incidents. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on promoting harmony and safeguarding public security.

The events in Dhubri underscore the essential role of local officials in diffusing tensions and delivering justice. They highlight the critical importance of thorough and transparent investigations to sustain peace and address community concerns.