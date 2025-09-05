Dhubri honours three veteran teachers with ‘Varishtha Shikshak Samman’

Three distinguished retired teachers from Assam's Dhubri district were felicitated with "Varishtha Shikshak Samman" on the auspicious occasion of Teachers' Day.

The event, held on behalf of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, was presided over by Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner of Dhubri, at the Dhubri Circuit House conference hall.

This year's initiative, which expanded to include the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher in each district and block of Assam, aimed to honor those who have dedicated their lives to shaping the future of society. The three teachers recognized for their invaluable contributions were:

Arati Sen of BC Memorial ME School, Dhubri. Milan Devi of College Nagar Girls ME School, Dhubri Santosh Kumar Karmakar of 417No. Giraipar LP School, Bilasipara

The felicitation ceremony was attended by several notable dignitaries, including Santona Bora, ADC (education), and Adit Kumar Sarmah, Inspector of Schools, Dhubri. A large number of teachers, students, and IDBI bank staff were also present to witness the event and show their appreciation.

In a separate gesture of community support, the Dhubri branch of IDBI bank distributed four desktop computers to four local schools through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in presence of Debasish Chanda, Manager, and other staffs of the Bank. The recipient schools were:

Gauripur Girls H.S. School (under Gauripur Education Block)

Dihidar Para M.V. School (under Gauripur Education Block)

M.M. Sanghati Girls M.E. School (under Gauripur Education Block)

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Abashik Vidyalaya (under Agomani Education Block)

Students from each of the recipient schools, accompanied by their respective principals/ headmasters/ headmistresses, were present to receive the computers. The donation is expected to significantly enhance the digital learning capabilities of the schools, benefiting numerous students in the region. The dual event underscored a commitment to both honoring the legacy of educators and investing in the future of education in Dhubri district.