In a major success to curb trans-border crimes and smuggling, an international wildlife trafficking operation was thwarted by the 66 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) in the Ghewmari area of Dhubri, Assam, resulting in the recovery of a staggering 202 Common Sand Boas.



The incident, which occurred on Thursday, May 1, 2025, led to the apprehension of two traffickers hailing from neighboring West Bengal. The successful bust by the BSF raises questions about the apparent failure of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), which is a statutory body established by the Indian government to combat organized wildlife crime to detect this significant smuggling racket, which seems to have been operating for a considerable period.



Authorities are expected to launch a thorough investigation to uncover the full extent of this network, and identify other individuals involved and dismantle the entire loop of chain. The sheer number of Sand Boas recovered prior to their attempt to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border, suggests that a well-established and extensive smuggling network may be operating in the region.





Sand Boas recovered in Dhubri, traffickers arrested



Sources indicate that the two arrested individuals, identified as Talib and Arif Mal, resident of North 24 Parganas, believed to be associates, had been residing in Dhubri for approximately 20 days prior to their attempt to illegally cross or trespass the international border. This extended stay hints at prior reconnaissance and the potential establishment of local connections for their illicit activities.



As per source, the arrested smugglers were attempting to establish a new trafficking route through Dhubri, potentially due to disruptions or conflicts affecting their previous operations in other states. Evidence suggests that the duo had visited Dhubri multiple times prior to their apprehension, including a visit approximately five months ago, indicating a period of reconnaissance or network establishment.



Following their capture by the BSF, the two suspects were handed over to the custody of Dhubri forest officials for further investigation and legal proceedings. On Friday, May 2, 2025, both of them were produced in court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dhubri by the authorities of Dhubri Forest Division following legal process and subsequently the court forwarded the two accused brothers to Dhubri district Jail.



Consequently, the involvement of expert investigative agencies will likely center on tracing the origin of the rescued Sand Boas from the apprehended smugglers and determining the intended destination and purpose of their illicit trade. This much anticipated investigation will likely explore potential connections with individuals involved in this illegal trafficking network across multiple states.



The Common Sand Boa is a non-venomous snake species found in India and is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making its trafficking a serious offense. It is often targeted by smugglers due to demand in the pet trade, including various superstitions and beliefs associated with them.



Their illegal trade poses a significant threat to their populations and the delicate ecological balance. This recent seizure underscores the persistent challenges faced in combating wildlife trafficking and the crucial role played by border security forces in intercepting such illegal activities. The case is now with the forest department, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.