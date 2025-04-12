Dhubri's Bidyapara Girls High School has come under scrutiny from education officials, parents, and local residents after all 72 students who appeared for the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination failed, according to Mohammad Ikbal Zulfikar Khandakar, the academic in-charge and headmaster of the institution.

The complete failure rate has sparked a wave of outrage and disappointment, raising serious concerns about the quality of education, teaching infrastructure, and academic support provided at the institution.

“This is a moment of deep shock and reflection. We must immediately assess what went wrong and work on a recovery plan,” said academic in-charge and Headmaster Khandakar. He also emphasised the need for urgent intervention from the education department to improve teaching standards and ensure greater accountability.

Such a result not only affects student morale but also highlights systemic issues that must be addressed promptly. Authorities are expected to visit the school in the coming days to investigate the matter and propose corrective measures.

While the overall state pass percentage stood at 63.98 per cent, Dhubri lagged behind, with only 54.89 per cent of its students clearing the examination.