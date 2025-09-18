Dhubri SP Leena Doley attached to headquarters after Golakganj incident; Debasish Borah given additional charge

The Assam government has ordered the transfer of Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley to Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, following the lathi-charge incident on protestors at Golakganj.

The move comes as a disciplinary measure after widespread outrage over police action on demonstrators demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

According to an official notification issued by the Home and Political Department and signed by Commissioner & Secretary Biswajit Pegu, Doley has been attached to headquarters “in the interest of public service” until further orders. In her place, Debasish Borah, Commandant of the 4th APBN, Kahilipara, Guwahati, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Dhubri SP, also until further orders.

The incident occurred on September 10, when hundreds of members of the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), supported by its Dhubri West District unit, took to the streets of Golakganj to press for urgent recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe.

As the protest intensified, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, leaving more than a hundred men and women injured. They were later treated at nearby health facilities.

The notification, circulated on September 18, has been forwarded to top officials, including the Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.