Dhubri tightens security ahead of Assam Assembly vote counting

With counting day for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections drawing near, Dhubri district has turned into a high-security zone as authorities completed elaborate preparations for the counting process at Gauripur PC Institution Higher Secondary School, the designated strong room centre for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

District Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal said all arrangements have been put in place for counting votes in five assembly constituencies — Golakganj, Gauripur, Dhubri, Birsingh Jarua and Bilasipara.

A multi-layered security blanket has been deployed around the strong room premises, where 1,548 EVMs are being guarded under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance and paramilitary protection. The EVMs contain the electoral fate of 33 candidates contesting from the five constituencies.

To ensure smooth and transparent counting, the administration has set up five dedicated counting halls equipped with 14 counting tables each for EVMs, along with eight additional tables for postal ballots and mail-in votes. Officials said counting will be conducted in 28 rounds for every constituency.

As per Election Commission guidelines, VVPAT slips from five randomly selected polling stations in each constituency will also be physically verified to cross-check electronic results.

Among the constituencies, Gauripur is expected to witness the lengthiest counting exercise due to its 384 polling stations, requiring the complete 28-round counting cycle.

Dhubri district recorded an impressive voter turnout of 95.21 percent, with 12,20,384 voters exercising their franchise during the polls.

To avoid any untoward incidents after declaration of results, the district administration has prohibited victory rallies and bursting of firecrackers.

“We have taken all precautionary measures to ensure peaceful and transparent counting. Security of the strong room and counting halls remains our top priority,” District Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal said.

The constituency-wise candidate tally stands at four candidates in Golakganj, nine in Gauripur, five in Dhubri, nine in Birsingh Jarua and six in Bilasipara.

The counting process is expected to continue through multiple rounds, with trends likely to emerge by afternoon and final results anticipated later in the day.