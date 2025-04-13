The second edition of the Dhubri Marathon will take place on April 27, promising an even bigger and more impactful event than its inaugural run.

Organised under the joint leadership of various local authorities and organisations, the marathon brings with it a powerful theme "Break Free, Run Free: Dhubri Marathon for a Drug-Free Future."

In a press meet, Bonti Talukdar, Additional Deputy Commissioner expressed that the marathon will feature four race categories 42.2 km (Full Marathon), 21 km (Half Marathon), 10 km, and 5 km and will start from the Raja Probhat Chandra Barua Field, proceeding through Guru Teg Bahadur Road to Golakganj.

Notably, the full marathon is being introduced for the first time this year. Organising Secretary Prof (Dr) Dina Raja, Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, highlighted the social importance of the event: “Running is a powerful tool to bring communities together, and this year, we're running with a purpose to inspire a drug-free future for our youth.”

Working Chairperson, Biswajit Kalita, Vice President District Sports Association, Dhubri, said that the aims to raise awareness about drug addiction and promote a healthy, substance-free lifestyle through the joy of running.

"During the press meet, all local stakeholders were present, demonstrating a strong collective interest in the matters being discussed. Their participation ensured that diverse perspectives and concerns from the community were acknowledged and addressed. The presence of representatives from various sectors added weight to the discussions and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts moving forward."

Registration fees are set at Rs 400 for 5K, Rs 600 for 10K, Rs 1000 for 21K, and Rs 1500 for the full 42K marathon. Every participant will receive an official race BIB with a digital timing chip, Race T-shirt and cap. Finisher's medal and certificate (with distance and time), Hydration and nutrition en route, and post-run refreshments.

Attractive cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category:

42KM: 1st – Rs 30,000, 2nd – Rs 25,000, 3rd – Rs 20,000

21KM: 1st – Rs 20,000, 2nd – Rs 15,000, 3rd – Rs 10,000

10KM: 1st – Rs 10,000, 2nd – Rs 7,000, 3rd – Rs 5,000

5KM: 1st – Rs 7,500, 2nd – Rs 5,000, 3rd – Rs 3,000

The Dhubri Marathon 2025 is more than just a sporting event it’s a movement. With its focus on health, awareness, and unity, the event is set to leave a lasting impact on the community. The first edition, held on February 11, 2024, saw an enthusiastic turnout with over 500 participants from across Assam and the North East, along with awareness campaigns on road safety and support for the government’s 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.