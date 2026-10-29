Assam's renewed crackdown on child marriage has led to 63 detentions in Dhubri district, the highest reported number in the district-wise operation, as the state steps up action against the practice.

The detentions were carried out across nine police station areas in Dhubri following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Those taken into custody reportedly include people accused of involvement in child marriages, as well as parents and guardians.

Dhubri Sadar recorded the highest number of detentions within the district, with 18 people held, followed by Golakganj with 15 and Bilasipara with nine. Eight people were detained under Gauripur police station, while Chapar and Fakirganj recorded five detentions each. Two people were detained in Tamarhat and one in Agomoni.

The district-level action comes amid a wider statewide campaign against child marriage. Sarma said on Tuesday that 524 people had been arrested and 441 cases registered as of 5 pm.

The Chief Minister reiterated on October 28 that the crackdown would continue until child marriage was eliminated from Assam, warning that further arrests were expected.

The state government has maintained that the operation will target those involved in child marriage, including individuals accused of facilitating such unions.