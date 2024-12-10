The Vice Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board, Ivy Lata Ray Mandal, faces a no-confidence motion filed by ten Ward Commissioners out of sixteen, citing allegations of autocratic behavior, disrespect towards Ward Commissioners, and undermining the functioning of the municipal body.

The group of complainants has submitted a formal grievance to the District Commissioner of Dhubri, highlighting several issues with Mandal’s leadership style and conduct.

According to the complaint, Mandal has consistently displayed an authoritarian approach, ignoring the rights and opinions of Ward Commissioners. Her frequent interruptions during discussions between the Ward Commissioners and the Chairman, including matters specific to individual wards, have reportedly created obstacles in resolving critical ward-specific issues.

The complainants have accused Mandal of bypassing established protocols, and intervening directly in ward-level projects without consulting the respective Ward Commissioners. This alleged unilateral decision-making has disrupted the smooth functioning of the board and undermined the trust among its members.

Serious allegations of corruption and unprofessional conduct have also been raised. Observations of Mandal’s behavior have reportedly led to concerns about potential misconduct, with numerous complaints from municipal staff and citizens regarding her intimidating behavior. “Her actions have created a hostile work environment, instilling fear among employees and hampering productivity,” the complaint stated.

Ward Commissioners also claim that Mandal’s actions have tarnished the reputation of the Dhubri Municipal Board. The Vice Chairman’s leadership style, according to the complainants, has not only created inefficiencies in municipal operations but also harmed the trust of the local community in the board’s ability to serve effectively.

The petitioners have declared their loss of confidence in Mandal’s leadership and have requested her immediate removal from the position. “Her actions have been detrimental to the smooth functioning and image of the board, and her removal is necessary to restore trust and efficiency,” they urged in the letter to the District Commissioner.

In response to the complaint, officials have indicated that a formal inquiry will be initiated to assess the allegations and determine appropriate action as per the law. Residents and stakeholders are closely monitoring the developments, hoping for a resolution that ensures transparency and efficient governance within the Dhubri Municipal Board.