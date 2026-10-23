A woman from Dharmasala in Assam’s Dhubri district has lodged a police complaint alleging that the husband of the Dharmasala Gaon Panchayat president sexually assaulted her after approaching her on the pretext of collecting documents related to the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

According to the complaint filed on October 21, the alleged incident took place around 11 pm on October 18 at the woman’s residence in Kachuarkhas Part-I.

The complainant alleged that the accused arrived at her house and identified himself as the husband of the Dharmasala Gaon Panchayat president. He reportedly told her that he needed her identity documents for work related to her PMAY housing allocation.

The woman alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her against her will after entering the house when her husband was away. She claimed that she raised an alarm, following which the accused fled through an unlatched window.

According to the complaint, the woman delayed approaching the police because her husband was working outside the area at the time of the alleged incident.

The complaint names Basir Uddin, a resident of Kachuarkhas Part-I and husband of Dharmasala Gaon Panchayat president Janobi Mandal, as the accused.

The complaint was submitted to the Dharmasala Police Outpost. Further details regarding the police investigation and any action taken in the case were not immediately available.

The allegations are yet to be independently verified.

