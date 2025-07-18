Dhubri youths shine in World Skills Day painting contest

In a spirited celebration of World Youth Skills Day, a vibrant painting competition was held at R.K. Basu Bangla Bidyapith in Dhubri, shining a spotlight on creativity and skill development among young students.

Organised jointly by Mera Yuva Bharat, Dhubri — an initiative under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India — and The Humanity, the event drew enthusiastic participation from budding artists across various schools in the district.

Sunithi Rajak of Girls School (Class 9) claimed the top prize, followed by Debjani Ganguly of Happy Convent School (Class 8) in second place, and Rick Dutta from SP English Medium Higher Secondary School (Class 7), who secured the third prize. The young participants showcased exceptional imagination and artistic talent, reflecting the theme of youth empowerment through skills.



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Renowned art teachers Monojit Das, Gautam Sharma, and Syamal Ghosh served as judges, lending their expertise and encouraging the participants. The event also saw the presence of Sonia Acharjee, In-Charge Principal of R.K. Basu Bangla Bidyapith, and senior journalists Pranabasish Roy, Mehtab Uddin Ahmed, and Ashiqur Rahman, who graced the occasion as special guests.

The event not only celebrated art and creativity but also reinforced the importance of fostering skill-based learning among the youth — a step towards a more empowered and imaginative generation.