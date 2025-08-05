Political stalemate delays formation of Dhubri Zilla Parishad

The first meeting to constitute the new Dhubri Zilla Parishad was postponed on Tuesday after only 10 members— all from the Congress party — turned up, stalling the scheduled swearing-in and election of the President and Vice-President.

The meeting, ordered by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, was set for 10 AM at the Zilla Parishad office.

The remaining 10 members—comprising five BJP, three AIUDF, one Independent, and one People's Party representative—failed to attend, prompting District CEO Gokul Brahma to officially announce the postponement after a prolonged wait.

This year’s panchayat election, held after constituency redetermination, delivered a fractured mandate with no party reaching the majority mark in the 20-member council. Congress leads with 10 seats, BJP has five, AIUDF three, and one each is held by an Independent and the People's Party.

Significantly, both the President and Vice-President posts in the Parishad are reserved for women this time. The absence of a clear majority has now set the stage for tense negotiations and coalition-building among parties. A new date for the meeting will be declared soon.