On the auspicious occasion of the 401st birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth guru of Sikhism observed at the historic Gurudwara in Dhubri. The event was organised by the Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, Dhubri.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, also known as Prakash Purab. The celebration was marked with a three-day event from 22 April to 24 April. In Dhubri, around 1500 devotees from all over the state have gathered at Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji Gurudwara for the celebration.

In addition, two ganis from Patna Sahib, Gani Sukhdev Singh and Gani Gagandev Singh, were invited for kirtan in the Gurudwara to commemorate the Prakash Purab ceremony.

The legend of Guru Teg Bahadur was Born in Amritsar on 21 April 1621, Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind, the sixth guru, who introduced the concept of warrior saints.

Growing up, Tegh Bahadur learnt Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and religious philosophy and was also trained in swordsmanship and archery.

Guru Teg Bahadur is often considered as the saviour guru and is regarded as an honourable scholar and poet who made significant contributions to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.