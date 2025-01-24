Dhubri Bholanath College witnessed a historic two-day international seminar on the classical Assamese language, held on January 24th and 25th, 2025. This event was organized through a collaborative effort between the Department of Assamese, Asom Sahitya Sabha, the Internal Standard Assessment Cell, the Language-Literature Cultural Centre of Western Assam, and the National Model Education Council.

The seminar commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the Asom Sahitya Sabha flag by Dr. Kishore Kumar Shah, Principal of Dhubri Bholanath College, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony led by Dr. Bharat Bhushan Mahanti, Principal of Golakganj Chilarai College. The inaugural session started at 10:30 AM with a lamp-lighting ceremony conducted by Vice-Chancellor Rita Bora. Students also performed the Assamese song "Chiro Senehi More Bhaxa Janani" and the college anthem.

Dr. Kishore Kumar Shah delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the event, and Professor Dr. Upendrajit Sharma, Principal Secretary of Asom Sahitya Sabha and Head of the Assamese Department at the college, outlined the program's significance. Dr. Sharma emphasized the importance of the Assamese language, noting that this seminar marked the first international gathering hosted by Asom Sahitya Sabha since Assamese was conferred classical language status.

The event saw an insightful lecture from Dr. Jayant Biswa Sarma, a distinguished medical officer based in London, who highlighted the contemporary challenges and responsibilities regarding the preservation and promotion of the Assamese language. The session also featured the release of a book edited by Dr. Umesh Das and Dr. Alka Sharma, who coordinated the event. Dr. Sanjeev Pal Deka, a professor at Tezpur Central University and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar recipient, addressed the gathering, focusing on the development of Assamese language and literature.

The seminar attracted a host of distinguished personalities, including Dr. Polly Bezbaruah, Assistant Professor at Bholanath College; Rana Vashisht, Secretary of the National Model Education Council; and Azad Ali Ahmed, Organizing Secretary of Asom Sahitya Sabha, among others. Over 200 students, researchers, and scholars attended the event, underscoring the strong interest in the study and preservation of the Assamese language.

The second session, which commenced at 12:30 PM, featured keynotes by eminent speakers such as Dr. Noor Hussain, Head of the Department of English at Bholanath College; Prof. Madhav P. Pokhrale from Tribhuvan University, Nepal; Dr. Ratnottama Das Vikram from the University of Delhi; and Dr. Sangita Saikia from Visva-Bharati University, Kolkata. These experts presented in-depth discussions on language, culture, and its evolving dynamics.

Dr. Kalyan Das, Principal of Pramathesh Barua College in Gauripur, moderated the session, while Dr. Dipankar Borah, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics and Convener of the Internal Standard Assessment Cell, ensured the smooth technical execution of the event. The seminar served as a major milestone for the promotion and academic study of the Assamese language, fostering collaboration among scholars, academicians, and language enthusiasts across the nation.