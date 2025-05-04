As Assam prepares for the second phase of Panchayat polls on May 7, Dhubri district highlights a complex interplay between mandated women's representation and the realities of women's autonomy.

While the Election Commission has reserved 50 per cent of seats for women, concerns are being raised about the extent to which these female candidates truly exercise their freedom.

However, in Dhubri, particularly in minority-dominated remote villages and riverine areas (chars), patriarchal structures continue to exert significant influence. The traditional "dewani" and "matbbar" systems, where community leaders hold considerable sway, are cited as examples of this patriarchal control.

Despite government campaigns promoting women's empowerment, the reservation of seats has, in some instances, led to women being used as figureheads. Election campaign materials, including banners and posters, often feature not only the female candidate's name and photo but also her spouse photo and name and often male relatives, reinforcing the perception of male dominance.

Dhubri district has a total of 10,52,452 voters, with 5,42,630 male voters and 5,09,807 female voters. The district has 20 Zilla Parishad seats, 10 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 128 Gaon Panchayat seats, with 50% reservation for women in each category.



However, sources allege that a lack of education among women in remote areas is contributing to a lack of genuine independence. While women voters are nearly equal in number to male voters, their autonomy in these areas is reportedly significantly lower.

The situation raises questions about the effectiveness of seat reservations in empowering women, highlighting the need for broader societal changes to ensure genuine female participation in local governance. The upcoming elections will be a crucial test of whether these reservations translate into meaningful empowerment for women in Dhubri.