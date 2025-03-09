Assam government has decided to confer the prestigious 'Assam Gaurav' Award to Dhirendra Nath Pal, a master terracotta artist from Asharikandi village, Dhubri district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the honorees on Sunday, March 9 highlighting Pal’s significant contributions to preserving and promoting Assam’s traditional terracotta craft.

Belonging to a family of artisans, Pal has dedicated his life to reviving and innovating Assamese terracotta art. His craftsmanship, deeply rooted in cultural heritage, has earned him national and international acclaim. Previously, he was honored with the Bokulbon Award in 2005, recognizing his efforts in safeguarding Assamese folk art and culture.

Pal’s exquisite terracotta creations have captivated art enthusiasts across India and beyond, reaching European markets and bringing global recognition to Assam’s rich artistic traditions. However, his contributions extend beyond personal achievements—his leadership has transformed Asharikandi village into a flourishing hub of terracotta artisans. Under his mentorship, numerous families have embraced this art form, ensuring both economic stability and the preservation of the craft for future generations.

The 'Assam Gaurav' Award not only acknowledges Pal’s individual excellence but also highlights the cultural and economic significance of terracotta art in the region. This prestigious honor is expected to inspire young artisans to pursue and innovate within this traditional craft, ensuring its continuity in the modern era.

By recognizing Pal, the Assam government reaffirms its commitment to honoring cultural custodians and promoting the state’s diverse artistic heritage. The 'Assam Gaurav' Award, one of Assam’s highest civilian honors, celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields, reinforcing the state’s dedication to nurturing its rich artistic and cultural legacy.