CID has filed a supplementary charge sheet in Dhula P.S. Case No. 114/2022 U/S 120B R/W Sec 201/218/409 IPC against - (i) Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, (ii) Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi (iii) Dr. Anupam Sharma and (iv) Ashirbad Hazarika, magistrate, in the case pertaining to the death of a minor girl child, after obtaining Sanction to prosecute them from the competent authority.

The charge sheet has been taken into cognizance by the Special Judge, Darrang.

It may be recalled that CID has earlier filed charge sheet against the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah U/S 354/354(A)/302/201 and 511 R/W 376 IPC, R/W Sec 10 of the POCSO Act.

All the three Doctors, the Magistrate and Krishna Kamal Baruah have already been arrested in this case. Investigation conducted by CID has revealed that the Magistrate Sri Ashirbad Hazarika has not conducted any inquest at the place of occurrence and has not at all seen the dead body of the victim in hanging position.

Instead, he dishonestly and wrongfully created the Inquest report by breaching the trust reposed on him. He stated that he has seen the victim in a hanging position and declared that the death was due to hanging without conducting any enquiry and has willfully omitted the description of the nature of the ligature mark in the report in order to save the accused.

The three doctors who conducted the 1st post mortem have conspired to save the accused and have dishonestly and wrongly created the 1st PM Report by breaching the trust reposed on them and concluded that the death was due to hanging and that there was no evidence of any sexual assault.

Whereas the panel of forensic experts as well as the 2nd post mortem conducted be another set of doctors have clearly brought out the injuries on the body of the victim and opined that the death was due to ante-mortem strangulation with a coir like rope and homicidal in nature. The other two cases registered against the police officers under Prevention of Corruption Act are under investigation