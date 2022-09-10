On the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Bar Council of Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, and Mizoram, Kiren Rijiju Minister of law and justice today i.e., on Saturday inaugurated the Museum at the High Court of Guwahati.

Along with Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Supreme Judges, Chief Justices of High Courts, HC Judges and the Chairman of the Bar Council of India were present.

Taking to Twitter Kiren Rijiju wrote, “Inaugurated the Museum at the High Court of Guwahati with Assam CM @himantabiswa Ji, Supreme Judges, Chief Justices of High Courts, HC Judges, Chairman Bar Council of India on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Bar Council of Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, and Mizoram.”

Inaugurated the Museum at the High Court of Guwahati with Assam CM @himantabiswa Ji, Supreme Judges, Chief Justices of High Courts, HC Judges, Chairman Bar Council of India on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Bar Council of Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland and Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/0clVVWig9x — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 10, 2022

Assam CM Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking to Twitter wrote, “Happy to take part in the inauguration of Gauhati High Court Museum at the HC's Old Block in presence of Hon Union Law Min Shri @KirenRijiju, Hon Judge of Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, Hon Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Shri RM Chhaya among other legal luminaries.”

Happy to take part in inauguration of Gauhati High Court Museum in presence of Hon Union Law Min Shri @KirenRijiju, Hon Supreme Court judges Justice Surya Kant, Justice Hrishikesh Roy & Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Hon CJ of Gauhati HC Justice RM Chhaya among other legal luminaries pic.twitter.com/BgR01Thixa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022

He further added, "Hon CJ of Chhattisgarh HC Justice Arup Kumar Goswami & Hon CJ of Telangana HC Justice Ujjal Kumar Bhuyan also graced the occasion. I was enlightened by the Museum's historic items which were witness to 7 glorious decades of upholding justice by the NE India's oldest high court."

Hon CJ of Chhattisgarh HC Justice Arup Kumar Goswami & Hon CJ of Telangana HC Justice Ujjal Kumar Bhuyan also graced the occasion.



I was enlightened by the Museum's historic items which were witness to 7 glorious decades of upholding justice by the NE India's oldest high court. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2022

Bar Council of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the regulatory and statutory representative body for lawyers practicing law in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

It was constituted as per the mandatory requirement of per Advocates Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India.

As per the guidelines, the legal profession in India and the standards of legal education would be regulated by the All India Bar Council. The Law Commission of India was suggested to prepare a report on judicial administration reforms in India.