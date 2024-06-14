An outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera has struck the Jaipur tea estate in Naharkatia, Assam, affecting 75 workers and resulting in two fatalities. The situation has raised significant concerns about public health and sanitation standards in the area.

The crisis began unfolding on June 3 with the death of tea worker Gora Jaal due to diarrhoea. Subsequently, another worker, Tinku Koya, succumbed on June 7. Reports indicate that the outbreak originated from a person name Jaal and his wife, who fell ill after returning from Odisha. Locals reportedly consumed sesame seeds brought by Jaal, leading to widespread infection within the tea garden community.

Among the infected, 10 patients have been diagnosed with cholera, confirmed by the Naharkatia Community Medical Centre. Those identified with cholera include Monita Tanti, Isha Chauhan, Mangali Kaya, Golap Ekka, Manik Tirkey, Basanti Tanti, Pushpa Tanti, and Lalita Tanti, currently undergoing treatment. Additionally, Pinki Garh and Anamika Orang are receiving care for diarrhoea at the Jaipur Tea Garden Hospital. Fortunately, 63 patients have recovered and been discharged.

Local residents have expressed grave concerns, attributing the outbreak to poor sanitation, unclean drains, and negligence by garden authorities. They have highlighted the lack of a permanent doctor at the Jaipur Tea Garden Hospital, leaving workers without adequate medical support.

In response, the health department has dispatched a temporary team of health workers to manage the crisis.