Dibrugarh-Bangladesh inland waterway trade revived after decades, first cargo vessel sets sail

A cargo vessel will sail from Dibrugarh to a foreign destination for the first time since independence, marking the revival of inland waterway cargo movement from the district.

The first vessel, carrying methanol, is scheduled to depart at 11 am on October 5 from the newly constructed Bogibeel River Port, also known as the IWAI Bogibeel Terminal, in Dibrugarh, bound for Pangaon Port in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The vessel is expected to cover the 783 km river route and reach Bangladesh in around seven days.

A second cargo vessel is expected to follow within the next couple of days. Together, the two vessels will transport a total of 1,080 tonnes of methanol produced by Assam Petro Chemicals Limited (APCL) to Bangladesh.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will formally flag off the vessel at Bogibeel port on October 5, marking the start of the cargo movement. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will join the programme virtually.

The vessel departing on October 5 has been named Patkai and will carry 27 containers holding 540 tonnes of methanol on its journey to Bangladesh.

Dibrugarh has a history of inland waterway transportation dating back to the British era, when vessels operated from the town for commercial purposes, with a historic river port located near Mohanaghat. Vessel operations from the area were eventually discontinued over time.

The resumption of cargo movement from Bogibeel marks a new phase in reviving inland waterway transportation between Assam and international destinations.