Dibrugarh has become Assam’s first ‘Surakshit District’ after achieving 100 per cent of the National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) 95-95-95 targets for HIV control, the Chief Minister’s Office said on November 15.

In a social media post, the CMO said the achievement places Dibrugarh at the forefront of Assam’s efforts towards controlling the HIV epidemic by 2027.

The 95-95-95 targets aim to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.