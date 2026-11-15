Dibrugarh becomes Assam’s first ‘Surakshit District’, achieves 100% HIV control targets
Dibrugarh has achieved 100 per cent of NACO’s 95-95-95 HIV control targets. The milestone makes it Assam’s first ‘Surakshit District’ and supports the state’s 2027 goal.
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Story highlights
- The milestone advances Assam’s push to control the HIV epidemic by 2027
- NACO’s framework tracks diagnosis, sustained treatment and viral suppression levels
- First target ensures people living with HIV know their status
Dibrugarh has become Assam’s first ‘Surakshit District’ after achieving 100 per cent of the National AIDS Control Organisation’s (NACO) 95-95-95 targets for HIV control, the Chief Minister’s Office said on November 15.
In a social media post, the CMO said the achievement places Dibrugarh at the forefront of Assam’s efforts towards controlling the HIV epidemic by 2027.
The 95-95-95 targets aim to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.
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