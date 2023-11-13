A sudden blaze engulfed the sleeper coach of the 15910 Avadh Assam Express, which was en route from Lalgarh to Dibrugarh. The calamity struck at Bareilly Junction of the Northern Railway.

The station master alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which played a crucial role in preventing further chaos. Local police personnel, in collaboration with the fire brigade brought the flames under control.

As a consequence of the incident, the Avadh Assam Express remained stationary at Bareilly Junction for approximately an hour, causing a ripple effect on the schedules of other trains.