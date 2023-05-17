The Dibrugarh District & Session Judge Court on May 17 convicted Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) ward boy Kiro Mech for the brutal murder of medical student Dr Sarita Toshniwal.

As per sources, the court has acquitted junior doctor Deepmoni Saikia. Kiro Mech has been convicted under Sec 302 of the IPC. Meanwhile, the quantum of punishment will be announced soon.

Dr Sarita Toshniwal (24), a postgraduate medical student of the AMCH was brutally murdered at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department on May 9, 2014.

After going through the phone records of the deceased doctor, the police arrested junior Doctor Deepmoni Saikia.

The police then arrested Kiro Mech on May 10, 2014, after he confessed to his crime as he had been “belittled by her several times”.

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Meanwhile, public prosecutor, advocate Shyam Dutta while speaking to the media said that a hearing has been scheduled for May 18 by the Dibrugarh District and Sessions Judge court where the pronouncement of punishment of convict Kiro Mech will take place.

On the other hand, the advocate of Kiro Mech, Sameer Todi said that the Mech could get either life imprisonment or death under Section 302. The final pronouncement of punishment will take place on May 18 at 10.30 am after hearing arguments by both the party.