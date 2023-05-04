Dhanti Gogoi, an accused in a financial scam at the Dibrugarh District Sarba Shiksha Mission office, has been arrested by the police. The arrest was made under Dibrugarh PS Case no. 255/23, with charges under sections 406 and 409.

According to police officials, Gogoi was taken into custody from her residence in Dibrugarh's East Milan Nagar on May 4. She has been accused of transferring Rs 30 lakh of IRDF and Gunotsav funds to three of her personal accounts instead of the actual beneficiaries.

The District Mission Coordinator had lodged an FIR against Gogoi at Dibrugarh police station. The police have stated that many more officers are likely to be implicated in the case.