In an alarming revelation, unauthorized activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam.

Upon receiving information about these activities, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block.

The inputs received confirmed the unauthorized activities. In light of these findings, jail staff conducted a search operation in the premises of the NSA Cell early this morning.

The search led to the recovery of numerous unauthorized items including a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, a TV remote with keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones & speakers, and a smartwatch.

All the recovered items were lawfully seized by the jail staff.

The source of these unauthorized items and the method of their induction into the cell is currently under investigation.



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Lawful action is being taken and measures are being implemented to prevent any such instances in the future.

Taking to the X handle, GP Singh wrote, "Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to recovery of smartphone with SIM, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by Jail staff."

Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff… pic.twitter.com/Iwf5kWOeXN — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 17, 2024

The source of these unauthorised articles and the mode of induction is being ascertained.

Further lawful action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence.

The Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam has a cell where prisoners booked under the National Security Act (NSA) have been kept in the past. The jail also has a solitary cell for Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in it away from his aides.

The jail has a multi-tier security system, including 24-hour three-tier security, CCTV cameras, and coordination between the state and centre.