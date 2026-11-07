The death toll in the massive fire following an explosion at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Tengakhat, Assam's Dibrugarh district, has risen to two after a critically injured man succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on November 7.

The deceased, identified as Tapas Gogoi (40), was a resident of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh. He breathed his last at around 3 am at the hospital, taking the death toll in Friday's incident to two.

The fire broke out following an explosion at OIL's Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) premises in Tengakhat on Friday, November 6, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The first fatality was identified as Raju Dutta, who was reportedly thrown away by the impact of the explosion.

Five injured employees were identified as Sailen Gogoi (45), Kumud Gogoi (38), Golap Dutta (58) and Indra Gogoi (40), all residents of Tengakhat, besides Tapas Gogoi. They were initially admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The injured employees were reportedly working for Spectron Engineers Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged by OIL.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the facility and launched firefighting operations. The explosion reportedly occurred in the crude oil storage area.

Further details regarding the cause of the explosion and the condition of other injured persons are awaited.