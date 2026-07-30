Dibrugarh petrol depot manager tied up, brutally assaulted; Rs 3 lakh allegedly looted

A petrol depot manager was allegedly tied up and brutally assaulted by unidentified miscreants, who reportedly fled with around Rs 3 lakh in cash, in Assam’s Dibrugarh district during the early hours of July 30.

The incident took place at the Saligram Petrol Depot in the Lahowal area at around 3 am. The injured manager has been identified as Bansi Lal Dug, police sources said.

According to preliminary information, the miscreants entered the petrol depot and allegedly attacked Dug, inflicting serious injuries on his head and hands. The attackers allegedly tied both his hands and left him in a critical condition before fleeing from the spot.

The manager’s blood-stained bed was found at the depot, adding to the shock surrounding the incident. Local residents rescued him and rushed him to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The miscreants allegedly looted around Rs 3 lakh from the depot. Local residents suspect that the incident may have been a planned robbery.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused, while the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

The incident has triggered concern in the area, with police intensifying their probe and examining all possible angles.