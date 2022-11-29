Amidst the tension in Dibrugarh University over the recent ragging incident, guardian meeting will held in the university premises to understand the ragging phenomenon and make appropriate decisions and recommendations pertaining to the case.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Professor Jiten Hazarika said that ragging is a social problem and we must always no to such activities in educational institutions. He said that Universities and Colleges are places where education are offered and not the ragging.

“ Ragging is strictly prohibited in our university premises. For so many years no such case was reported from our university. The recent incident that happened is very unfortunate and we are providing all possible help to Anand Sharmma ( the victim).”, said University Professor Jiten Hazarika.

“ Although action has been taken against the culprits. No such activities will be entertained in the days to come. We will be vigilant.” He added.

“They ( the culprits ) have already crossed 18 years of age and they have to understand the value of education. Instead of engaging and getting involved in such activities they should have concentrated in their education and examinations. Their punishment is justified. “Jiten Hazarika said.

The university Vice-Chancellor further informed that the University is organizing a guardian meeting wherein guardian of all hostel students will be invited to the meet. He further informed that this is for the first time that such meeting is being held in the university premises.

“Measures for prohibition of ragging will be discussed with the guardians in the meeting.” Vice-Chancellor said.