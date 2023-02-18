After 83 days of treatment, the Dibrugarh University ragging victim, Anand Sharma left for his Amguri residence on February 18.

After two critical surgeries at Aditya Hospital, Anand Sharma was undergoing physiotherapy and other treatment and stayed at Marwari Arogya Bhawan, Dibrugarh.

Anand Sharma is being escorted by a team of Dibrugarh Police.

The family members of Anand Sharma have expressed their gratitude and offered thanks to Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himamta Biswa for his help, support and initiative.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: Prime accused Rahul Chetri granted bail

The family also thanked the Assam Education Minister, Assam Health Minister, Dibrugarh District Administration, Police Department, Dibrugarh University authority, Media fraternity, various organizations and well-wishers for their help and support.

The prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging case Rahul Chetri, Pranjit Baruah and Simanta Hazarika got bail on February 14.

They were arrested by police in connection with the Dibrugarh University ragging case.

Earlier on December 5, 2022, the prime accused Rahul Chetri surrendered before the police. The police said that the accused surrendered at Tinsukia district's Lekhapani police station.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh University appointed a new chief warden of the university hostel on Tuesday.

The newly appointed warden has been identified as Dr Diganta Bhuyan who replaced Dr Kalyan Bhuyan.

Dr Kalyan Bhuyan was dismissed by the university over the ragging case of Anand Sharma.